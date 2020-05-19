Food giveaway in Titusville, you have to reserve your box of food

May 19, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big free food box giveaway is planned in Birmingham for Thursday, May 21.

This is a drive-thru and pickup giveaway, but you HAVE to register first in order to get a box.

There are 350 boxes available.

The event is Thursday, May 21, at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church at 254 Third Ave SW in Birmingham from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

One way to register is go to facebook.com/zionstarmissionarybaptistchurch and click on the link in the post at the top of the page.

You can also click on this link to register for your free box of food.

Free food box giveaway
Free food box giveaway (Source: Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church)

