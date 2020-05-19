Food giveaway in Titusville, you have to reserve your box of food

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big free food box giveaway is planned in Birmingham for Thursday, May 21.
This is a drive-thru and pickup giveaway, but you HAVE to register first in order to get a box.
There are 350 boxes available.
The event is Thursday, May 21, at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church at 254 Third Ave SW in Birmingham from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
One way to register is go to facebook.com/zionstarmissionarybaptistchurch and click on the link in the post at the top of the page.
You can also click on this link to register for your free box of food.
