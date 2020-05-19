FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and a few showers expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day mostly dry and quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are slightly cooler than they were at this time yesterday with most of us in the 50s. You will likely need a jacket this morning if you have to step outside. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a 20-30% chance for widely scattered showers. Most of the rain that falls will remain fairly light and should not last for long. Greatest chance for showers will be along and north of I-20. It will likely trend drier in areas like Eutaw, Clanton, Sylacauga, and Brent. Winds will continue from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We will likely see one more day of temperatures at or slightly below average. Morning temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-50s Wednesday. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. A few showers will be possible for some of our northeastern counties tomorrow including Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, and Blount. Bulk of the rain will remain to our east into parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
GRADUAL WARM-UP: The cut-off low responsible for our cooler temperatures and spotty showers will eventually break down by the end of the week. It will transition us from seeing westerly winds and cool temperatures to southerly winds and warmer temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be near average with most of us in the lower 80s with a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. By Friday, temperatures will likely climb into the mid 80s.
HIGHER RAIN CHANCE FRIDAY: Latest models are showing the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. We have increased our rain chance to 40% with highs in the mid 80s. Storms that form could be strong with the main threats including heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. While not everyone will see rain Friday, it does look like it could be our highest rain chance over the next five days.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The upcoming weekend is going to feel like summer across the Southeast. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday through Monday. Morning temperatures will also remain warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity levels will also go up making it feel muggy in the afternoon and evening hours. We can’t rule out the potential to see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. On Memorial Day, rain chances will likely lower around 20% with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few storms that form over the weekend could be strong, but I don’t see any organized severe threat across our area as of now.
TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR: Arthur is now moving way from the east coast with 60 mph winds. The storm will continue to move to the east and then move southwards towards Bermuda tomorrow and Thursday. Arthur will likely lose its tropical characteristics this evening and gradually weaken. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.
