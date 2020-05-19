FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures and a few showers expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day mostly dry and quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are slightly cooler than they were at this time yesterday with most of us in the 50s. You will likely need a jacket this morning if you have to step outside. Temperatures will remain below average this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a 20-30% chance for widely scattered showers. Most of the rain that falls will remain fairly light and should not last for long. Greatest chance for showers will be along and north of I-20. It will likely trend drier in areas like Eutaw, Clanton, Sylacauga, and Brent. Winds will continue from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.