Experts explain ways to land a job through virtual interviews

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Looking for a job is virtually all virtual.
No more handshakes, and a lot less in-person interviews.
So we're on your side with ways you can still land a job without ever being in the same room as your employer.
West Alabama Works said the main thing to remember when preparing for a virtual interview is Zoom or Skype interviews are still just as formal and as important as a face to face interview.
So here’s what you should consider.
First, if you’re looking for a job, you’re definitely not alone which means you need to stand out during the interview process.
That means dress professionally, have good lighting, make sure you have good Wi-Fi so your video quality is clear for your potential employer, and definitely make sure you’re somewhere where outside noise won’t disrupt the interview.
Another good reminder is to try to personalize responses to the employer’s questions to stand out and be memorable.
“For example, if they were asking about your biggest strength, you could explain, ‘I’m very perseverant.’ And then you can tell a brief story that showcases your perseverance maybe during COVID-19. Something timely," said Tara Bullock with West Alabama Works. That will help the employer remember you and it will also showcase your skills in a more hands-on way.”
Another good reminder: eye contact is always important.
But during virtual interviews, that can be difficult.
West Alabama Works recommends you look directly at the camera when you’re responding.
That will help showcase your confidence.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.