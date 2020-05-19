City of Fairfield files Chapter 9 bankruptcy

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Fairfield filed for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy Tuesday.
Mayor Eddie J. Penny said the city’s expenses exceeded the city’s revenue.
The city lists assets of between $1-$10 Million and liabilities in the same range.
"We just need a fresh start," said Mayor Penny.
Penny also said there won't be any disruption of city services. Mayor Penny said "we need to reorganize."
Penny and Mary Roberson, City Manager/City Clerk signed the petition.
Fairfield has struggled over finances for the past several years, with employees sometimes saying they have gone days without getting paid.
Here is part of the list of creditors who have the largest unsecured claims in Fairfield.
