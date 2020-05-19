Blood banks in need of your donation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Life South Blood Bank says it has a significantly low blood supply to donate to our local hospitals.
The blood bank refrigerator has empty shelf after shelf, a concerning sign of a quickly depleting blood supply.
"With so many companies and schools closing down, that’s pretty much what we rely on with blood drives. And with them being postponed or canceled, our blood supply is going down,” said Blake Lee, Community Development Coordinator at Life South.
LifeSouth provides blood for medical facilities like Children’s of Alabama and UAB, which has the state’s largest trauma center. UAB officials say the hospital’s supply is stable, but that could change at any moment.
“Different conditions warrant different amount of blood at times. Someone may need 2-3 units or 20 to 30 units in a matter of minutes and we have to have that,” said Dr. Marisa Marques, UAB Hospital. “We can only count on donors to have units on our shelves."
UAB medical officials say if they have a person who requires a large amount of blood, that would severely impact their supply and now they have to factor in how resuming elective procedures could impact their supply.
Medical leaders say blood donations have to be tested before it can be used in surgeries and that takes days, so they need people to donate to blood banks now so that it can be ready to go to hospitals in the event of an emergency.
If you are interesting in donating, visit www.lifesouth.org to find a blood drive near you. The agency is in need of all blood types for donations.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.