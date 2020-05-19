AHSAA football workouts could return June 8

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After not being able to have spring practice, high school football workouts could return next month.
AHSAA officials and Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey continue to meet about the future of high school football and have set a tentative date on when players can return to campus.
“June 8th is the tentative date,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese.
Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager says he already has a plan in place if practice resumes on June 8.
“We’re going to test them when they come back just like the old coaches used to do, like when you wouldn’t see them all summer long and then you come back in August, you’d have a running test and a lifting test," Yeager said.
Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has recommended that players could return to practice on June 8 as long as they workout in groups less than ten, practice social distancing, and wear masks in the weight room.
“That is very encouraging. If we get to work with one player, that’s more than what we’re getting to work with now. They’re talking about one coach and nine players and I’m just ecstatic about that,” said Yeager.
As for Cullman head coach Oscar Glasscock, he says returning to workouts on June 8 is too soon and would rather wait.
“Our weight room workouts are really supposed to mirror and enhance what we’re doing on the field and I’m uncomfortable having a more different approach to the weight room. It will impact intensity. I would rather wait and have the all clear,” Glasscock said.
Players haven’t been allowed on campus since March 16 and have been working out on their own ever since.
“Spring is when you get to know your new players, so we’re going to walk out here with new players not knowing what anyone can do. I don’t know who my left guard is going to be, I don’t know who my right tackle is going to be," added Yeager.
The AHSAA, who cancelled All-Star Week along with all 7-on-7 camps this summer due to COVID-19, is continuing to meet about all fall sports as coaches wait on one unanswered question. “My biggest concern right now is when we come back, if someone gets sick, what’s our plan then," said Yeager.
As of right now, the AHSAA moved fall practice up a week to July 27 with a tentative plan to resume summer workouts in small groups on June 8. Again, that date is pending the approval of Governor Kay Ivey.
