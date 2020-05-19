ADPH: Not out of the woods yet when it comes to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, the state says about 7% of the people tested for coronavirus are positive. That’s the lowest it’s been since mid-March, but state health officials say we aren’t out of the woods.
We know testing has increased, which is a good thing, and that in part is why there are more cases.
Over the past 14 days, there has been nearly 4,200 new coronavirus cases reported to the state. Health officials are looking into hotspots like Montgomery County where cases have more than doubled since the beginning of the month. Cases are also increasing in Jefferson and Mobile counties.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says coronavirus is going to be with us for a while.
“We are still seeing an increase in cases and it’s not time to let our guard down on this,” Landers said. “We have to remember that this virus is with us and it’s going to be with us and so we all have to take our personal responsibility to reduce the spread of this virus."
For weeks, we’ve been asking ADPH about the recovery rate in Alabama. State health officials says as of last week, over 3,600 people were no longer ill or not showing symptoms during their interviews with ADPH. The state expects those numbers will be even higher this week. They plan on adding them to the online COVID-19 dashboard this week as well.
