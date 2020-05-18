Tuscaloosa seniors practice social distancing during senior photo shoot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids in the senior class of Tuscaloosa’s Central High School came to school Monday dressed for the occasion.
“This is what I’ve waited my whole life for. Me going to school for 12 years. Then it almost got took away from me, from the pandemic. So it’s just a relief now,” said Brian Hill.
Hill was one of many who showed up with a smile on his face. Tuscaloosa City Schools hosted a photo shoot for graduating seniors wearing graduation caps and gowns.
“It’s my senior year and it’s like it went down the drain. No prom, no senior night. Well, hopefully a graduation,” Hill continued.
Some of these students were worried coronavirus would take away many of the last events associated with their senior year.
″It’s kind of unfortunate for all the seniors because we didn’t have the celebration day for all of us,” said Tan Hoang.
They also took pictures along with their principal from a socially accepted distance. Each senior will be given a free digital download of their photo. These pictures are a big deal to this year’s senior class.
“So our families and stuff can see us graduate. Cause a lot of us thought we weren’t going to graduate,” Ladasia Harris explained.
The photographers will digitally alter the pictures showing the students together as a senior class so as not to violate social distancing guidelines happening now because of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.