Tuscaloosa County Schools revises fall school calendar; Tuscaloosa City Schools considering delayed start
Tuscaloosa county schools is already releasing plans for the fall. The plan involves a new school schedule. (Source: WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka | May 18, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 6:43 AM

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is already releasing plans for the fall.

The school system has revised its school calendar for 2020-2021, which includes a delayed start. Classes are now scheduled to begin on August 20, giving students a longer summer break.

Tuscaloosa City Schools are also considering moving back the first day of school. Its school board is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss starting on August 20.

As of Monday morning, Tuscaloosa City Schools are still scheduled to begin classes August 12.

