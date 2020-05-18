Tuscaloosa County Schools revises fall school calendar; Tuscaloosa City Schools considering delayed start

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is already releasing plans for the fall.
The school system has revised its school calendar for 2020-2021, which includes a delayed start. Classes are now scheduled to begin on August 20, giving students a longer summer break.
Tuscaloosa City Schools are also considering moving back the first day of school. Its school board is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss starting on August 20.
As of Monday morning, Tuscaloosa City Schools are still scheduled to begin classes August 12.
