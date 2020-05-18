Special Election dates set for House District 49

“We are living in uncertain times, and it is critical that every Alabama citizen has their voice represented in the Alabama Legislature. For this reason, we are moving forward in calling a special election to fill the seat in House District 49,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage the good men and women in Bibb, Chilton and Shelby counties to participate in the election, and we will continue to ensure all necessary health and safety protocols are practiced at the polls. We also congratulate Rep. Weaver on this next step and are proud to see her continue her role in service to President Trump. I know she will continue representing Alabama well.”