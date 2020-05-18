Shooting, drug investigation in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an argument that led to a shooting in the Logan community.
It happened just before midnight on Sunday, May 17, 2020, on County Road 842.
Deputies say that night they got multiple calls about a fight and a shooting.
Investigators said the suspects and victims got into it at a house, and suspect Mason Naler fired shots at the victim’s car as they were leaving. One person in the car was shot.
Deputies and investigators then obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence, which revealed Heroin, one marijuana plant, over an ounce of marijuana, Xanax, AR-15 Rifle, .22 Rifle, and other Drug Paraphernalia.
Investigators identified the homeowner as Mason Timothy Naler, 20 years old of Logan, he was arrested for Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Other suspects also arrested at the residence where:
Michaela Danielle Woodall,23 years old of Arab, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Matthew Raeshard Hall, 21 years old of Arley, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Shawn Michael Rakes, 21 years old of Logan, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
This is an ongoing investigation. Other charges may be pending.
