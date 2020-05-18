School districts learn valuable lessons during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts in Alabama are putting the finishing touches on what has been a school year like none other.
School leaders from Hoover and Jefferson County say while this has been an unpredictable year, they’re coming out of it stronger than ever.
Hoover City Schools are winding down for the year, and now school administrators are reflecting.
“I think we’ve learned how adaptable and resilient our teachers and our kids are,” said District Administrator for Hoover City Schools, Ron Dodson.
“I think it is just a good example of what people can do when circumstances dictate you have to make changes,” Dodson said.
The 2019-2020 school year ends Friday in Hoover, and many lessons have been learned both inside and outside the classroom.
“I think that the resources that we already had in place worked very well having been a technology-based district before this crisis hit. So, all of that experience and all of those resources, I think they gave teachers and students the best possible chance to be successful in this environment,” Dodson said.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County Schools still have a little more than a week left before the official end of the year.
Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the district is using this time to use what went right to prepare for the fall.
“Schools are based upon relationships, and so this process, believe it or not, has allowed our teachers, and our students, and our families to get to know each other better. This whole process has allowed us to say ‘OK, we can embrace this virtual world’, whether it’s for COVID-19 or anything else,” Gonsoulin said.
And while we all wait in anticipation of next year, school administrators said they’re proud of the work teachers, students and their families have done during this unpredictable time.
“Of course, everybody wants things to go back to normal, and we hope we can do that, but I think everybody is going to be a lot more appreciative of face-to-face relationships and face-to-face time when we can do that again,” said Dodson.
“We pride ourselves on serving people and I think through this process, that was magnified. Who we were, or who we are, was magnified during this crisis,” Gonsoulin said.
Both school districts said they don’t believe this virtual element will go away next year.
They said virtual learning can be used not only for COVID-19, but also for classes beyond what their schools offer and for students who may not be able to come to school because of an illness, or some other extenuating circumstance.
