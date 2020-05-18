Parenting Assistance Line provides help during pandemic for summer months

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group at the University of Alabama is offering a free help line to parents for the summer transition during this health pandemic.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the UA Parenting Assistance Line has increased 65 to 70 percent. It includes calls, texts and chats.
Most of the calls have been related to home school or dealing with health pandemic issues, but as we move into the summer months the group wants parents to know they are still available then too.
In fact, they are prepared to get even more calls from parents, caregivers and grandparents who will probably continue to have their kids at home full time, if a lot of the usual summer activities like summer camps and tourist attractions aren’t available.
The hotline workers all have a background in child development and typically ask, “How can I help you?" and "Are there problems with your kids you want to talk about?”
The main calls they’ve received deal with managing stress, with suggestions involving squeezing in much-needed “me” time for parents.
“I say, ‘you’re a great parent for reaching out, you’re great parent for wanting to be a better parent, we thank you for calling us.’ Don’t stress over the little things, you got to pick and choose what’s important to you. You don’t want to let the stress level get so high that it rubs off on your children,” said Amy Walker UA PAL parent resource specialist.
Call the hotline or text if you have any parent tip questions 1-866-962-3030 .
You can also use their chat option on their website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.