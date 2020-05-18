Mental health training for police being developed by UA researchers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers at the University of Alabama will soon have web-app training to help law enforcement in Tuscaloosa County interact with people who suffer from serious mental illness and substance abuse.
Dr. Hee Yun Lee, a professor in the School of School, was awarded a $375,000 grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to develop the app.
The web-app training will be called Mental Health Education, Awareness and Learning (mHEAL) and will increase officers’ mental health awareness. It will include de-escalation techniques and a mental health first aid program.
“Police officers in Alabama may have low mental health background and education,” Lee said in a press release. “Many of our officers aren’t prepared to communicate with people who may be suicidal, or those who are high on drugs, like opioids. Our online model will educate our officers, and the web app can help them find the right words to help calm a citizen.”
The three-year project begins with the training program being developed and them implementation with all nine law enforcement agencies in Tuscaloosa County. The program will combine two evidence-based mental health practice models – Mental Health First Aid and Crisis Intervention Training.
