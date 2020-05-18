Kindergarten teacher in Hoover surprised with retirement celebration

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The end of the school also brings the end of an era for one kindergarten at Rocky Ridge Elementary School in Hoover.
On Saturday, students and staff surprised Carolyn Shiflett with a social distance approved retirement celebration.
Students drove through the carpool line to shout in celebration for her. She was moved to tears by the surprise and support.
"To think that people think that much of you to take their time and sit i n their cars to wish you the best,” Shiflett said.
We wish Ms. Shiflett a happy retirement after teaching kindergarten for 34 years!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.