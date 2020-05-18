Jefferson State to hold virtual graduation on June 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Jefferson State Community College have announced a virtual graduation ceremony to honor their current graduating class.
Originally, graduation exercises were scheduled for May 1, but they were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates will soon receive an email or text message inviting them to participate in the ceremony, which is currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5. The virtual experience will include:
- A video invocation by Pastor Keith Thompson, Canterbury UNC
- A video message from the President Keith Brown
- A performance by the Jefferson State Singers
- A keynote address by Dr. Marquita Davis of the Gates Foundation
- A solo performance by Isaiah Radcliff
- Social media engagement - The social media filters offer an augmented reality experience, allowing the students to engage with their images. Specially-designed Jefferson State graduation filters will be available on social media to allow students to share their pictures in their (virtual) graduation cap.
- A unique hashtag, #JSCCGrad2020, will allow for students to share their accomplishment with other graduates and appear on Jefferson State’s social media wall.
“We are exceptionally proud of our 2020 graduates and we want to do our best to provide a special graduation ceremony,” said Jefferson State President Keith Brown. “These graduates have persevered through an unprecedented time and still accomplished their academic goal. They deserve the best commencement ceremony we can provide.”
