Jefferson Co. Dept. of Health receives hundreds of complaints about health order violations

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The Jefferson County Department of Health has received hundreds of reports of possible violations of local and state emergency health orders, with complaints ranging from a grocery store employee licking her fingers to separate plastic bags, to a group of children playing basketball.
“The types of complaints have definitely shifted,” said Haskey Bryant, Supervisor, Environmental Health Program, Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH).
Bryant said not all complaints are found to be legitimate, but each are investigated.
“We are also checking complaints on businesses we normally would not permit or have any jurisdiction in,” said Bryant.
WBRC requested all complaints made about businesses violating local or state emergency health orders and received an Excel spreadsheet with 208 reports taken between March 24 and May 13.
Mostly, the types of businesses complained about were restaurants and beauty and cosmetic stores. All of the complaints against the beauty and cosmetic stores were that they remained open after being ordered to close.
In early April, one person called to complain a fast food restaurant employee, “was handling coffee without gloves.” Coffee was part of the only complaint made against a gas station. The caller said, “customers were all touching the same coffee pot.”
There were a handful of complaints alleging covert operations to defy the health orders. One person reported a barber shop was, “sneaking people in through backdoor and telling them to park away from the salon.” That caller noted the, “owner drives a neon Jeep.”
The most common complaint was for violations of social distancing requirements.
“That’s by and large the most common complaint, that they’re not requiring social distancing. And there’s been some confusion about what is the responsibility of the business owner versus the customer,” said Bryant. “We go out and make our observations and we’re really there to be a guide to the business as well to make sure they understand the order.”
Bryant could not recall an instance where a business owner was unwilling to comply with the order, but if that were to happen, she said the complaint could be referred to law enforcement.
“The public has always been our eyes and ears and I’ve always appreciate that of citizens of Jefferson County,” Bryant said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.