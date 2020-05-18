Jasper church calls re-opening a success

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Not all, but some churches opened their doors for members Sunday.
Pastor Alan Beasley of First United Methodist Church of Jasper had been pushing to open up again, but he wanted to make sure it was safe.
Beasley says it all worked pretty well, social distancing and all.
Before anyone could enter the First United Methodist Church of Jasper, members had to be checked out first outside of the church.
“Things went very well. We were very pleased with our check-in process to safely get people inside. We had five questions we asked them to answer,” Beasley said.
That included their health and any possible exposure to COVID-19. Their temperatures were scanned. Once inside, members socially distanced themselves.
“We didn’t have to spend a lot of time sitting people. They did a great job of socially distancing themselves. They stayed with their family groups. Family units. That part went well,” Beasley said.
Beasley said their planning worked out. About 85 were in the first service and 35 in the second service. The pastor believes more may return as they become comfortable with being around others.
“When people walked into the facility with tears running down their eyes, you knew, I knew that it meant something to them. They entered with tears, they left with tears,” Beasley said.
Again, it will be left up to the members to decide when it is best for them to return to church. Pastor Beasley said he expects more people will come back as the summer goes along.
