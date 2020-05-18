Infectious Diseases Doctor urges parents not to skip vaccines during Covid-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taking a healthy child to their pediatrician’s office during a pandemic might not seem like a priority. But a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Children’s of Alabama says it should be.
“We have to do our part, we have to return to some degree of normal life, that also includes getting your child to the doctor for well child checks and immunizations visits, and it certainly includes going to the hospital or your doctor when your child is sick as you would have before the pandemic,” says Dr. David Kimberlin.
Across the country pediatricians are reporting a decrease in the vaccination rates the past few months as families cancel their child’s check-ups. Dr. Kimberlin says that can be dangerous.
“The reason we give vaccines to children when we do is to prevent them from getting the infection when they are exposed to it,” says Dr. Kimberlin. “By delaying or having missed opportunities to vaccinate, we are potentially setting up for acquiring the infections themselves. These infections cause – depends on the virus and bacteria – can cause permanent deafness, blindness, long term pulmonary disabilities, it can cause loss of limb, it can cause loss of life. “
Stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines causing obvious concern for parents who don’t want to risk exposing their children. Dr. Kimberlin has a message for them.
“I would argue that it’s safer to go the doctors office where they are thinking full time about infection control and infection prevention than it is even to go to the grocery store for instance. You can return safely, and you should return to your pediatrician’s office,” says Dr. Kimberlin. “You should not be concerned about that. These hospitals, Children’s of Alabama included, are completely safe and ready to receive any and all ill children from around the state that need the kind of multidisciplinary and specialty care that we are able to provide here.”
He also says that parents concerns about going to the hospital during the pandemic, have in some cases led to delays in diagnosis and treatments for serious conditions like cancer.
If your child has missed a scheduled vaccine, they can still be made up, but Dr. Kimberlin says you should make an appointment as soon as possible.
“The good news for where we are right now is that we have a lot of experience with catch up immunization programs… if they are delayed in receiving the vaccine or a series of vaccines, we know what is a safe and effective way to catch them up on those vaccines…. but we do have to get the child back into the doctors office in order to have the opportunity to be vaccinated per that catch up schedule,” says Dr. Kimberlin.
