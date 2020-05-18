FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers and storms return Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day with warm temperatures and muggy conditions. Most of us are in the mid to upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We are starting the day with spotty showers and thunderstorms across the area. Greatest concentration for rain this morning has been in east Alabama. We are watching an upper level low that will move through our area today. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible at any point during the day. I do think the greatest coverage for rain will likely occur in east Alabama this afternoon. We will likely deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching 80°F. Rain chances around 50%. Rain today will be spotty and scattered, so not everyone will see rain today. I am not expecting any severe weather this afternoon, but I can’t rule out the potential to see locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning and thunder.