FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers and storms return Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day with warm temperatures and muggy conditions. Most of us are in the mid to upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We are starting the day with spotty showers and thunderstorms across the area. Greatest concentration for rain this morning has been in east Alabama. We are watching an upper level low that will move through our area today. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible at any point during the day. I do think the greatest coverage for rain will likely occur in east Alabama this afternoon. We will likely deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching 80°F. Rain chances around 50%. Rain today will be spotty and scattered, so not everyone will see rain today. I am not expecting any severe weather this afternoon, but I can’t rule out the potential to see locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning and thunder.
FIRST ALERT FOR SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES: Once the upper level low moves through Alabama, temperatures will trend cooler thanks to west-northwest flow. Temperatures could drop into the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is looking like our coolest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-70s.
RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: An upper level low will stall across the eastern U.S. this week bringing with it northerly flow and small disturbances into the Southeast. I think the best chance to see rain will be along and north of I-20/59 Tuesday through Thursday. By the end of the week, we will increase the rain chances to 30-40% as daytime heating results in scattered showers and thunderstorms. I can’t rule out the possibility of a few strong storms this weekend. The greatest threat will be frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds.
TURNING HOT THIS WEEKEND: We will go from below average temperatures to well above average temperatures by the end of the week. Highs will likely rebound into the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, high temperatures could climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight temperatures will also trend warmer with lows in the 60s starting Friday morning.
TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR: Tropical Storm Arthur continues to spin off the coast of North Carolina this morning. Tropical Storm Warnings are out along the coastline of North Carolina from Surf City to Duck, NC. Arthur remains fairly disorganized with sustained winds of 45 mph. Arthur will continue to move to the north and eventually move eastward into the Atlantic this afternoon. Arthur will likely lose its tropical characteristics by Tuesday night as it moves out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. This storm will not have an impact on our weather.
