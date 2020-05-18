Missing 13-year-old girl found

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found after she was last seen in Fairfield.
The emergency missing child alert for Jaikiya Glover has been canceled.
ORIGINAL: Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Investigators say Jaikiya Glover was last seen wearing yellow tights, a black shirt, a leopard print shower cap, and carrying a backpack in the area of Terrace G in Fairfield.
She was seen getting into an older model white Honda Accord or Civic at 9:00 a.m. on May 18.
Investigators say the car is very dirty and has dark-tinted windows.
