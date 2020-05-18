Dozens tested at HABD walk-up site, hopeful for larger turnout in coming weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday was the first of several free walk-up testing sites at Birmingham Housing Authority communities.
No appointment needed, no cost to you, and no symptoms required.
Cahaba Medical Care said they tested 40 people at their first walk-up testing site at Tuxedo Terrace apartment complex.
They considered 40 people in four hours a really good turnout.
We're told it was a good mixture of people of all ages, with some saying they had no symptoms at all, but wanted to get tested for peace of mind.
But Cahaba Medical Care said some people are hesitant to take advantage of these testing sites because of fear stemming from myths that say those testing you for the virus are actually giving you the virus.
“With social media and a lot of things that are going around, people are just looking at those myths and it’s putting fear in them," said Johnqueta Bailey, Community Development Coordinator for Cahaba Medical Care. "So I think was the most appropriate thing to do is just to encourage people to just get tested to erase those fears.”
Bailey said with more awareness and more testing sites available in HABD communities, they hope to encourage more people to take advantage of these free testing.
Below is a list of additional free walk-up testing sites provided to HABD communities.
· Wednesday, May 27th Elyton Village
· Friday, May 29th Smithfield Court
· Monday, June 1st Cooper Green Homes
· Wednesday, June 3rd Kimbrough Homes
