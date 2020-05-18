Daycare centers in Alabama reopen after several weeks of closure during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daycare centers are reopening across Alabama after being closed for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baby Duck Academy in Birmingham opened Monday. It serves children 6 months to 5 years of age, and the owner said they’re following all the guidelines set forth by the Jefferson County Department of Health, but it has been a bit of a challenge.
It’s been exactly two months since Baby Duck closed its doors, and while they’re happy to be helping families again, there was some uneasiness about reopening.
“It’s been constant work cleaning, and I can say a little bit of nervous energy just making sure we get things right,” said Sherman Collins, Jr., the owner.
He said they have always had a clean facility, but those efforts have been increased and some new measures are in place to keep everyone safe.
“We have gone a step further with how we intake children and dismiss them. We’ve shortened our hours from 7:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the evening. We’ve added air purifiers in the rooms, everyone wears face masks, our class sizes are smaller, but we’re able to utilize more of the facility,” Collins explained.
But with a population of children all 5 years old and younger, abiding by social distancing standards is sometimes easier said than done.
“The babies are easy because they’re not as mobile and we don’t have to explain a whole lot to them. The more they are engaged with the teacher and what’s going on in the classroom, the less they are distracted by wanted to touch or hug on each other,” Collins said.
Collins is used to having around 44 kids in his facility, but that number has dropped to less than half since he reopened his daycare.
But he said it’s not about the money, it’s about providing a service to families who need it most.
“I know it must have been a strain trying to find alternative childcare and needing to go to work, and so it is not a decision that I wanted to make sure we were doing the right thing,” Collins said.
The children who were at the facility on Monday are the ones he will continue to watch for now until it’s safe to have more children at the daycare.
In the meantime, Collins is making sure those children wash their hand frequently and they’re doing periodic temperature checks throughout the day.
