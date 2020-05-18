Body found Sunday identified as missing 25-year-old man from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a missing person’s case is now a homicide investigation.
The body of 25-year-old Ryan Clayton Brown was found Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of 29th Street SW.
Brown was last seen May 14 with two unidentified black males in the Ensley-Fairfield area.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered his car, which had been burned, in the 500 block of 53rd Street in Fairfield.
Brown was a chef at The Club, attended Tuskegee University and UAB.
“Married last October, just in the process he was looking for a house with his wife. He was real excited about the future,” his mother, Yolanda Clayton said.
Ryan’s mother said he knows the two men he was last seen with.
Anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-777
