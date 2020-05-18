Black Jacket Symphony presents ‘Concerts from the Car’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s like a drive-in but for music, not movies.
The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the live stage June 4 with “Concerts from the Car”, a live concert series in the parking lot of the Hoover Met Complex.
The Black Jacket Symphony will perform entire classic rock albums with the audio broadcasting to your car stereo.
The band will perform some of its most popular shows, including The Beatles “Abbey Road”, Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” ft. Marc Martel, Journey’s “Escape”, and will round out the series with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Damn the Torpedoes”. A full listing of shows can be found below or at www.blackjacketsymphony.com.
- June 4 – The Beatles “Abbey Road”
- June 11 – Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” ft. Marc Martel
- June 18 – Journey’s “Escape”
- June 25 – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Damn the Torpedoes”
One ticket admits one vehicle. Individual occupants do not need additional tickets.
Each vehicle will be designated a double-parking space upon arrival and patrons are required to remain in their vehicle to watch the performance. The parking lot will open at 6:00 p.m. each night, with each show starting at 8:00 p.m.
Fans are allowed and encouraged to bring their own beverages and food. None will be available for purchase on site.
The goal of the series is to provide a fun night of entertainment while maintaining appropriate social-distancing. “We have worked tirelessly to convert a giant parking lot into a music venue that will give fans a great experience from their car,” says Jason Rogoff, event organizer and producer of the Black Jacket Symphony. “The fan experience has always been at the forefront of our shows, and this is no different. Our team has simulated the view from every parking space to understand sight lines while factoring in different vehicle heights. We’re working with the best audio engineers to transmit a signal to a car stereo. We are excited to give music fans an incredible concert experience in an environment that is unique to the times.”
Ticket Price: $120-$220, including taxes and fees.
