Black Jacket Symphony presents ‘Concerts from the Car’

The goal of the series is to provide a fun night of entertainment while maintaining appropriate social-distancing. “We have worked tirelessly to convert a giant parking lot into a music venue that will give fans a great experience from their car,” says Jason Rogoff, event organizer and producer of the Black Jacket Symphony. “The fan experience has always been at the forefront of our shows, and this is no different. Our team has simulated the view from every parking space to understand sight lines while factoring in different vehicle heights. We’re working with the best audio engineers to transmit a signal to a car stereo. We are excited to give music fans an incredible concert experience in an environment that is unique to the times.”