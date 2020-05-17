Sunday Morning Weather

A cold front associated with an area of low pressure will move through the area tomorrow pushing the chance for rain to the east but along the front the chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger through the day with only scattered areas of light-to-moderate rain although with afternoon heating there could still be a few thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. The cold front will move across the area from Northwest Alabama although slower progression of the front could mean lingering clouds and at least a chance for showers through mid-week. Temperatures will be cooler and generally dry conditions are still expected through the Tuesday-Thursday time frame.