Scattered thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon

Finally, the front will move on to the southeast allowing for a cooler air mass to overspread the area behind the front. This will allow rain chances to decrease from West and Northwest Alabama Monday although there may still be a few lingering showers in East Alabama through Tuesday morning. But a cut off area of low pressure will remain in place over The Tennessee Valley. This will mean lingering clouds and isolated areas of mostly light rain which may linger for the mid-week period. These rainfall totals, however, are expected to be light.