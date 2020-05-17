Scattered thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A slow moving area of low pressure over east Texas is circulating rain across Louisiana and Mississippi this morning. The leading band of rain is moving along the Alabama-Mississippi line and will continue tracking slowly east bringing mostly light showers into West Alabama.
The rain areas may intensify by early afternoon and there could be a few thunderstorms, but any storms which do occur should stay below severe storm limits, although early this evening there could be a few stronger storms in far west Alabama. As the evening progresses any storms which do occur will weaken over west Alabama, but scattered showers will persist overnight as the area of low pressure moves into West Alabama and eventually approaches the I-65 Corridor by sunrise tomorrow morning.
This system,combined with daytime heating will provide the area with ample instability to produce more widespread coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms moving into East Alabama by Monday afternoon.
Then as a cold front approaches there will be another round of showers west of I-65 during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit more moderate with highs around 80. Several more disturbances will move across Central Alabama in the week ahead and as Tropical Storm Arthur moves up the Southeast Atlantic Coast so more moisture may circulate across our area from this system.
Finally, the front will move on to the southeast allowing for a cooler air mass to overspread the area behind the front. This will allow rain chances to decrease from West and Northwest Alabama Monday although there may still be a few lingering showers in East Alabama through Tuesday morning. But a cut off area of low pressure will remain in place over The Tennessee Valley. This will mean lingering clouds and isolated areas of mostly light rain which may linger for the mid-week period. These rainfall totals, however, are expected to be light.
Further south the influence of the Gulf Air Mass could allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to form along the Gulf Coast and some of these clusters of showers and thunderstorms may make their way into South Alabama but most of these will remain well to our south through Friday afternoon. Still, the cooler air will remain in place over most of the area with highs in the 75-79 degree range for a couple of days.
By Friday the low will shift north and east and a ridge of high pressure will again build strength over The Southeast. This will serve to drive temperatures back to or above 90 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Any rain chances which do develop by next weekend would likely be in the form of afternoon or early evening showers or thunderstorms during the heat of the day, truly a typical summer-like weather pattern heading into next Memorial Day Weekend.
