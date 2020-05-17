Huntsville Airport requiring masks for travelers starting this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Monday, May 18th, you will have to wear a mask if you travel through Huntsville International Airport.
The new policy requires everyone entering the airport to wear a face covering, whether you are are traveling or simply picking someone up.
The airport is also requiring all employees to wear masks.
This doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be denied a flight if you don’t have a face mask.
It’s up to airlines to decide policies on face masks for flights.
