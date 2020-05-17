A chance for some rain Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a warm and humid beginning to our Sunday, there will be a chance for a couple of rounds of rain through the day.
The first will come in the form of scattered showers through the morning, then rain and thunderstorm possibilities increase through the afternoon and into the evening The rain continues through Monday, most particularly in West Alabama while, at least for the moment East Alabama will remain dry.
As an area of low pressure moves into the Mississippi Valley, the moisture increase will continue and the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable. That could lead to a few stronger thunderstorms which may produce gusty winds, but no widespread hazardous weather is expected at this time. The stronger storms will remain to the west over Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana through the day.
Temperatures will again be warm with highs around 88; a few degrees cooler where clouds are more prevalent through the day.
A cold front associated with an area of low pressure will move through the area Monday pushing the chance for rain to the east. Along the front the chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger through the day with only scattered areas of light-to-moderate rain, although with afternoon heating there could still be a few thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.
The cold front will move across the area from northwest Alabama although slower progression of the front could mean lingering clouds and at least a chance for showers through mid-week. Temperatures will be cooler and generally dry conditions are still expected through the Tuesday-Thursday time frame. By week’s end the slightly cooler temperatures will again give way to warm afternoon highs again approaching 90 degrees by the beginning of the weekend.
