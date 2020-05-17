Business starting to return to Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Galleria Mall is adjusting to a new normal. A spokesperson says this weekend was their busiest weekend since opening two weeks ago.
“A trickle to a flow to a gush,” Galleria spokesperson Mike White said referring to shoppers and tenants.
White said the Galleria was about 70% full with the expectation of more larger anchor stores to open in the coming weeks.
For the stores that are open, several set up queuing stations and added markers to the floor to promote social distancing.
Customers, White says, were being mindful and courteous.
Even mall security stepped up to help make shoppers feel more comfortable.
“The majority of the customers have come in and they are wearing masks; although, we do not require them. Our security officers have masks available for customers if they desire them and to date they’ve given out about 3,000 masks,” said White.
White said being open has been an adjustment for everyone.
“We’re taking things cautiously being optimistic but at the same time treating things with respect. Not just saying hey, we’re back to normal this is a new normal,” White explained.
For now the famous carousel is not yet open because of certain state health regulations, according to White.
