Birmingham police looking for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Barbara Williams, 62, was last seen on Saturday around 2 pm in the 4200 block of Jackson Street. She was wearing a cheetah print pants and shirt, a red scarf and pink house slippers. Her family said she suffered a previous brain injury that has resulted in memory loss. It’s believed Ms. Williams may be in the city limits of Tarrant.
Ms. Williams is 5′2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If you see Ms. Williams please call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777
