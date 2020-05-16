Suspect arrested for overnight fatal stabbing at Birmingham’s Firehouse Shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning at Firehouse Shelter.
According to police, officers arrived around 3 a.m. and found the unresponsive victim in the lobby with multiple cuts and puncture wounds.
The preliminary investigation suggested the victim was stabbed multiple times by another resident of the shelter, and the suspect was taken into custody at the Greyhound bus station.
Firehouse Shelter is located in the 600 block of 2nd Ave. North.
The victim has not been identified.
