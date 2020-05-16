Saturday Morning Weather

The long-term forecast will also be dependent on movement of the tropical disturbance off The Southeast Coast. Should the system continue drifting further east, the drier, more stable air mass will continue to dominate Central Alabama weather but otherwise we could see more shower development across the area. Either way, temperatures will be a bit more moderate through the Tuesday-Thursday time period with the best chances for light rain concentrated in Northeast Alabama but even these rainfall totals will be light and the air mass should remain basically stable. Again expect a more moderate temperature pattern heading into the second half of next week.