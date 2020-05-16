Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The large area of high pressure which has brought us warm, dry conditions through the end of the week and now into the weekend remains anchored over The Western Atlantic. Winds continue circulating around the system from a south/southeasterly direction this morning. This air flow is bringing some more moist air in areas of West Alabama while East Alabama’s air mass remains drier.
Temperatures to begin the weekend were much warmer and for the weekend most of Central Alabama will remain between an area of low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east with the best rain chances coming Sunday and Monday as the area of low pressure drifts over the region. By Monday, however, an associated cold front will move through the area allowing for the development of a few more rain areas but this rain should move through the region by mid-day Monday with skies clearing from west to east through Monday night.
Temperatures will then be a bit cooler behind the front Tuesday with winds becoming more northwesterly and dry conditions again returning to Central Alabama. We’re also watching a sub-tropical disturbance this weekend which shows up to an 80% chance of formation over the next five days. This could translate into warmer temperatures for the end of the weekend with more rain developing over West Alabama tomorrow night into Monday. With the added cloud cover, temperatures may even be a degree or two cooler in some area by could help Monday afternoon.
The long-term forecast will also be dependent on movement of the tropical disturbance off The Southeast Coast. Should the system continue drifting further east, the drier, more stable air mass will continue to dominate Central Alabama weather but otherwise we could see more shower development across the area. Either way, temperatures will be a bit more moderate through the Tuesday-Thursday time period with the best chances for light rain concentrated in Northeast Alabama but even these rainfall totals will be light and the air mass should remain basically stable. Again expect a more moderate temperature pattern heading into the second half of next week.
