Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden police are investigating a shooting that is now being ruled a homicide.
Police say the shooting happened Friday on South 11th Street near the intersection of Foster Avenue in a parking lot. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Adrian Utter.
A flatbed wrecker removed a yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo from the scene. Gadsden Police Chief Lamar Jaggears says police received the first call on the shooting at 4:14 p.m.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
