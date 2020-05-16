Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide in Gadsden

Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide in Gadsden
(Source: Gray News, file)
By Dixon Hayes | May 16, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated May 16 at 9:32 AM

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden police are investigating a shooting that is now being ruled a homicide.

Police say the shooting happened Friday on South 11th Street near the intersection of Foster Avenue in a parking lot. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Adrian Utter.

A flatbed wrecker removed a yellow Chevrolet Monte Carlo from the scene. Gadsden Police Chief Lamar Jaggears says police received the first call on the shooting at 4:14 p.m.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.