Northport Pastor ready to welcome back church family

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport pastor says it’s time for his church family to come back. We spoke with him about the changes the church is making before Sunday worship.
Pastor Greg Strickland is ready for a reset. That's what he'll be preaching this Sunday at the Northport Church of God.
"I’m hoping that people will have a fresh mindset about being back in church..the worshiping together corporately,” Strickland said.
The church is holding in person services at 9 and 11am with social distancing in effect. A number of chairs have been removed from the sanctuary where ushers will try and keep things at 50% capacity. Volunteers will be wearing face masks and frequently washing their hands and have their temperatures checked before they serve. Strickland is not requiring the congregation to wear masks.
"We’ve distanced the aisles further apart. That the good part about having chairs to give us that option…We’ve had training with our ushers and greeters about how to appropriately bring people in,” Strickland said.
The church has put down lines in the parking lot six feet apart where families can stand before coming in. They will be brought in one family at a time and dismissed the same way.
For the past few weeks, Strickland has been holding drive-in services to go along with the online broadcast. He’s looking forward to welcoming everyone back inside.
"There’s nothing like being together,” Strickland said.
Strickland is asking members to go online and register for services so they can get a headcount. Staff will also be sanitizing the buildings between worship services.
You can find out more information about services www.thencog.com
