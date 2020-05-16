Hair & nail salons staying busy after reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ever since she reopened her doors, Afsheen Ali says her clients have been pouring in to get their hair done.
“They’ve been coming in, they’ve been very happy, they’ve been doing the happy dance,” said Afsheen Ali.
Ali, who owns blo, Blow Dry Bar in Homewood, is still working off limited hours. Although her appointment book is filling up, being busy is not the kind of busy she’s used to.
“It’s going to be a long time before it even starts to look like it used to be, but at this point, it is what it is, my doors are open and my customers are happy to have us back,” Ali said.
Ali is still offering curbside pickup and free delivery for her hair care products for those who are afraid to come in, but says she’s still concerned. Although she’s been busy throughout the week, the weekend tells a different story.
“Weddings, balls, and parties, I mean they’re not getting rescheduled yet and our weekend business is highly dependent on those parties,” she said.
Down the road at Vestavia Nails, owner Tu Le says she’s also been busy all week because of the rush of clients who want their nails done.
“We’ve been very, very blessed. Everybody’s been coming, we get to see our old and faithful clients, we’ve been seeing new clients. It’s been an exciting week, but this is what we want," Tu Le said.
Le is taking appointments only, but hopes they can get back to their normal hours soon.
“We are expecting more and more staff to come back as the week go on. We have the space for more clients, but it will take time,” Le added.
blo, Blow Dry Bar and Vestavia Nails say it takes a lot longer between clients because of the cleaning they have to do. “We are taking the right safety measures. Everyone’s wearing gloves, masks, and we are social distancing. Just be patient with us,” Le said.
