FIRST ALERT: Temperatures rising to the upper 80s this afternoon

By Monday, however, an associated cold front will move through the area allowing for the development of a few more rain areas but this rain should move through the region by mid-day Monday with skies clearing from west to east through Monday night. Temperatures will then be a bit cooler behind the front Tuesday with winds becoming more northwesterly and dry conditions again returning to Central Alabama. We're also watching a sub-tropical disturbance this weekend which shows up to an 80% chance of formation over the next five days. This could translate into warmer temperatures for the end of the weekend with more rain developing over West Alabama tomorrow night into Monday. With the added cloud cover, temperatures may even be a degree or two cooler in some area by could help Monday afternoon.