CDC releases new guidelines for disaster shelters

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather can happen at any time in Alabama, and the CDC has released new guidelines for disaster shelters.
Planning for a disaster can be stressful at any time, but perhaps even more so during a pandemic.
That’s why the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency wants you to have a plan in place now to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 during severe weather.
The CDC issued new guidelines saying opening disaster shelters for large crowds should be avoided if possible, but you should take precautions if you must gather in a crowd.
“Wear a cloth face covering or some type of covering to cover your face,” said Jefferson County EMA Officer, Melissa Sizemore.
“You would congregate with what you would consider you family unit. So, the people who live with you inside your home, you can congregate with, and then you social distance from the other family units,” Sizemore explained.
In addition to wearing masks and social distancing, Sizemore added, families should have a plan for how they will protect themselves inside a shelter, keeping a “Go Bag” ready.
“Whether it be a canvas bag or a backpack with what you would consider personal protective equipment. Whether it be cloth masks, hand sanitizer, things you can not only sanitize your hand with, but maybe your vehicle after you leave the shelter,” Sizemore said.
And speaking of what to do after you leave a shelter, the CDC recommends you self-quarantine, as outlined by local recommendations, even if you don’t have symptoms.
“Because you’re surrounding yourself with people, and people that you may not know that they have taken as vigilant actions as you may have, or they could have been asymptomatic in the shelter. So, quarantine yourself and your family and regularly monitor yourself,” Sizemore said.
It’s important to note these guidelines are subject to change as we learn more about COVID-19 and how it’s spread.
However, the CDC still advises people to disinfect surfaces regularly, wash your hands often, and cover your mouth and nose when you’re around other people.
