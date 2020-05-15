YMCA and Levite Jewish Community Center announce reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced plans to reopen but like everywhere else, there will be some changes in place because of the pandemic.
The Y will look a little different come June 1st. Staff at the location in Mountain Brook have already spaced apart some of the exercise equipment as they prepare to reopen soon. You will not find anyone playing basketball just yet because the gym is now the temporary home of spin class. You’ll also find plenty of hand sanitizing stations.
Before all of that, everyone will have their temperatures taken at the front door and screened using CDC guidelines. Staff members will be required to wear face coverings. Members are encouraged to wear them as well. Class sizes will be limited and require reservations. The pool is open to lap swimming only with a reservation.
The nearby Levite Jewish Community Center is also reopening on June first and will follow similar guidelines.
YMCA of Greater Birmingham CEO Dan Pile says social distancing will continue to play a role for a while at each location.
"We’ve feel like we’ve stayed true to our values to make sure that we are opening when we felt like the curve has been someone bent back in our favor and we also feel like the new standards and guidelines are in our favor to help us make sure that we keep people safe,” Pile said.
The YMCA and the Jewish community Center have been busy over the past few weeks in many ways providing childcare services for front line workers. They’ve been handing out food to those in need and held blood drives at many locations.
