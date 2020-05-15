West Alabama County Health Departments offer COVID-19 testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County health departments are now playing a bigger role in coronavirus testing than ever before.
People have been coming to the Tuscaloosa County Health Department for COVID-19 testing for nearly a month. The Alabama Department of Public Health has now made similar testing available at all county health departments for about two weeks.
“We just want to get more testing out in the community. You know they’re trying to do that nationwide. So we wanted to have an opportunity for each our rural counties especially, to be able to come,” according to Tommy Dockery, Emergency Preparedness Director for West Central Alabama for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
This week, the ADPH sent out notices when specific days and hours are available for testing at several West Alabama County Health Departments. It’s available to people who may have symptoms of the virus, have underlying health problems or work in healthcare facilities to call and set up an appointment ahead of time.
“We would like physicians to know ahead of time so that they have a patient that comes in that needs testing they can refer them to make an appointment,” Dockery added.
Expanding coronavirus testing allows health officials to be track the number of cases and address problems if there are hot spots of the illness.
COVID19 testing at the Sumter County Health Department (205)652-7972 at 1121 North Washington Street in Livingston are Fridays from 8:30am to 9:30 am.
COIVID19 testing at the Tuscaloosa County Health Department (205)562-6900 at 2350 Hargrove Road East are Fridays from 8:30am to 9:30 am.
COVID19 testing in at the Bibb County Health Department (205)926-9702 at 281 Alexander Avenue in Centreville are Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9:30 am.
COVID19 testing at the Pickens County Health Department (205)367-8157 at 80 William E Hill Drive in Carrollton are Tuesdays from 8:30am to 9:30 am.
COVID19 testing at the Fayette County Health Department (205)932-5260 at 215 1st Avenue in Fayette are Wednesdays from 8:30am to 9:30 am.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.