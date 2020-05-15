Talladega race with no fans will cost nearby cities a lot of tax revenue

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Lincoln says he’s overjoyed the race will go on at Talladega in late June. But he says he’s not overjoyed that the fans won’t be there.
NASCAR announced Thursday the race will be held in late June, but this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be allowed in the grandstand as Fox Sports carries the race live.
When campers come from all over the country to attend a race, Lincoln, the nearest incorporated city to the track, is the economic epicenter.
Mayor Lew Watson says the hotels and restaurants are usually packed.
But the lack of fans will have a tough impact on many of those businesses, not to mention city hall, which gets a lot of revenue when those campers spend money locally.
Watson says the economic fallout from the fanless race, held that way because of COVID-19, will go beyond his town.
“You know, it’s not just an impact on Lincoln. It’s an impact on Talladega, Pell City, Oxford, Anniston, Birmingham, all around, the hotels will miss out on this revenue. It’s a major impact, really, on Alabama,” Watson says.
The city of Lincoln's budget is already reeling from businesses being closed or dining rooms being shut down, not to mention the temporary closing of the Honda plant.
Watson says it’ll likely be another month before he can tell if the city council will need to make any serious cuts to its budget.
