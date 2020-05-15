Some UAB students are paying in person rates for summer classes held online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A graduate student at UAB is upset she’s paying more for some of her classes during this pandemic.
She said the format of those classes has changed, and now she’s paying more than expected.
Angela Gibson is studying Bio-medical Sciences and Neuroscience at UAB.
She said she’s proud to be attending the university, but is not happy about paying nearly twice as much for her classes this summer.
COVID-19 is affecting all aspects of our lives, including how some classes are being offered at UAB.
“Most of my program is two-hour classes twice a week. Normally, there’s no online classes at all,” Gibson said.
Gibson is originally from North Carolina, but was impressed with UAB’s programs.
She enrolled back in August and started taking classes in-person, but since the pandemic, Gibson now has to take those classes online, and is paying the same price.
“Online classes are charged the same for in-state and out-of-state. However, they’re not charging us for on-line classes for this summer. They’re charging us for in-person classes, which cost nearly double,” Gibson explained.
We reached out to UAB Thursday morning hoping to get a comment about the change.
UAB’s provost, Pam Benoit, responded with a statement, saying in part:
“Out-of-state students pay a higher rate of tuition than in-state students because they and their families do not pay taxes in the state of Alabama. State support from taxes provides substantive funding to offset the expenses of delivering instruction at universities.”
But Gibson is unhappy with that response.
“I would have no problem paying the full out of state tuition if we were having in-person classes. I personally find in-person classes much more valuable to my education, but since we’re online, and I accept that we have to be online, COVID is very serious, but if we’re going to be online, I would like to be charged the online price,” Gibson said.
Gibson said she has already paid for her summer classes.
She said she wasn’t expecting to pay in-person fees for those classes, so her finances right now, are going to be a little tight this summer.
