Sidewalk Film to host drive-in movie at The Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starlite cinema... from the front seat.
Sidewalk Film is bringing the drive-in back to Birmingham, with help from Regions Bank and The Summit outdoor mall.
Demand was so high, they needed The Summit's parking lot to host more cars.
Movie-goers can bring their own snacks or drive-through concessions on site, old school style.
Organizers say it's a way to support the arts as well as getting a much-needed break.
"The titles we picked are intentionally more family friendly than our normal fare because we know people with kids are looking for ways to keep them entertained and get out of the house, so we wanted to welcome them to the drive in,” said Kiwi Lanier, Education and Outreach Coordinator at Sidewalk Film.
The first one is Karate Kid.
Tickets are online for $20 per car and the show starts Saturday night when it's dark enough after 7:30.
For more information, visit sidewalkfest.com.
