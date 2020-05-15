School districts work to avoid ‘summer slide’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is quickly approaching, and for many students this can mean forgetting some of the skills they learned during the school year.
With the pandemic some students may need to play catch up this summer, but leaders with Hoover and Tarrant school districts said they have plenty of resources to help their students avoid the summer slide.
It’s been a school year like none other, but area school districts are doing what they can to ensure students are successful come this fall.
“We’re taking several steps,” said District Administrator for Hoover City Schools, Ron Dodson.
“We are allowing our students to keep their devices over the summer, and we’re going to make all of our curriculum resources…continue to make as many of those as possible available over the summer,” Dodson said.
“Such as reading logs, different websites that they are able to go to, and to use interactive learning over the summer to reinforce some of those skills that they’ve been covering this year,” said Superintendent for Tarrant City Schools, Sherlene McDonald.
Hoover City Schools and Tarrant City Schools have been using virtual learning tools and packets to keep students engaged during this pandemic, and more are on the way.
“We have over 80 different curriculum resources that we use at all of our various schools. We’re working right now to make as many of those available over the summer,” Dodson said.
“We do have an opportunity for our kids that are in second grade that are rising third graders up through rising sixth graders to be able to do home learning kits and we’re going to do some virtual things with that so that they’re doing some activities at home, but they’re also logging in and seeing others,” McDonald said.
And while some parents may feel the urge to push their students to keep learning through the summer, some school leaders believe a break could be just as beneficial.
“We also want the students to have some time down. This has been a very stressful time and we have been very intentional about ensuring that the standards that we’re focusing on at this time are the most essential for being ready to go next year,” Dodson said.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re providing resources, but we’re not overwhelming parents. You know…they’re still trying to do everyday life and see what the new normal is. So, we’re wanting to be sensitive to that need and provide what parents need without overwhelming our parents or our students,” McDonald said.
