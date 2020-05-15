Family and Birmingham PD search for missing 25-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for 25-year-old Ryan Clayton. He was last seen Thursday, May 15 with two unknown black males in the Ensley-Fairfield area, wearing black Nike Shorts a black T-shirt, white Nike slide sandals and a black and white headband.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office discovered his burned out car in the 500 block of 53rd street in Fairfield.
Clayton’s family is desperate to bring him home. He is a chef at The Club, attended Tuskegee University and UAB and he was just married last year.
“I just want my husband. I just want to him to come home .I want him to be alive,” his wife Kristen Clayton said.
His mother said this is not like him to not get in touch with his family. “Married last October. Just in the process he was looking for a house with his wife. He was real excited about the future,” Yolanda Clayton said.
Ryan’s mother said her son was last seen with two men on Warrior Road near King’s Market in Ensley around six o’clock, a few miles from where the car was found. His mother and wife are searching for him in this area, asking people if they have seen him Friday afternoon.
“We are searching. We have family and friends searching right now,” Yolanda Clayton said.
“He works. He comes home. He provides. He is a great father to my son,” Kristen Clayton said on the verge of tears.
Ryan’s mother said Ryan knows the two men he was last seen with.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ryan Clayton is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.