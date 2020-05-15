Paying it forward: Independent Presbyterian Church and Rojo team up to offer free meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For years Independent Presbyterian Church has been serving the Birmingham community, while their neighbor Rojo has been doing the same, serving up Latin and American fare.
So when coronavirus hit, it was a natural partnership.
“There are a lot of people out of work and hungry and things are chaotic,” says Laney DeJonge, one of the owners of Rojo. “The church approached me and said we want to have a program to donate food to people in our community.” She quickly said yes.
“Since the church offices have been closed during lockdown we have had to picot to find ways to serve people in different and creative ways,” says Rev. Susan Clayton from Independent Presbyterian Church.
Rojo is now offering free meals to anyone who needs it, no questions asked. The church covers the cost of about 30 meals a week through their social services fund.
Rojo customers and members of the community have also stepped up to cover the costs of the meals, which are reduced to $7.
“We are also encouraging our church members and members of the community to pay it forward. Rojo has a project where you can call them directly and say you want to continue to free meal fund and you that adds to the number of meals that we can provide in a week. So you can do a pay it forward just call and make a donation each meal is $7 or you can order a meal for yourself and then donate and pay it forward,” says Rev. Clayton.
Rojo has created a special menu for the program, and anyone can order from it.
“If someone says I need a meal, I think sometimes people are hesitant to ask for a meal, so they can just say they want a free meal that’s donated from the church, they don’t have to say if it’s for them or someone else,” says DeJonge. “My concern is people don’t always have transportation. We are looking for volunteers who are able to deliver meals to people, which is being organized through the church.”
The church says they wanted to support those in hunger in the community, and local business.
“We really wanted to find a way to support Rojo and other local businesses that could also be struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic,” says Rev. Clayton. They are working on creating a similar partnership with another southside restaurant as well.
Independent Presbyterian Church has also teamed up with City Meats, offering vouchers for fresh and frozen vegetables and meats.
In the coming weeks they will be adding a “Blessing Box” outside the church, stocked with food pantry items for anyone in need.
“It will be stocked with non perishable food items for folks to take what they need and for folks to leave items for others to take,” says Rev. Clayton.
The church is offering some financial assistance too to families struggling to pay rent or utilities and will be working on outreach programs to help children continue to learn this summer.
To find out more about the rojo meals, check out their website. You’ll find the special menu as well as information on how to donate.
