Nursing home hosts parade so residents can see loved ones

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The parade of people in cars holding signs and holding back tears was an emotional scene in the parking lot of Moundville Health and Rehabilitation.
It was a chance for families who hadn’t seen loved ones in nearly two months. “I haven’t facetimed her. I haven’t called her just because of the dementia. It would upset her too much to hear me, but not be able to see me," Paula Crane said about wanting to see her mother.
The nursing home stopped allowing in house visits to protect their elderly residents from coronavirus.
“Our main concern is the residents and keeping them safe and keeping the virus out of the facility,” Melissa Averette, the Marketing and Admissions Coordinator, said.
The facility organized the parade so family members could see their loved ones and practice social distancing to keep them safe.
“This is great. You couldn’t ask for a better facility than Moundville and for them to do this for us to be able to see them is a blessing,” Crane continued.
Dozens of cars, trucks and ATVs participated. Some came decked out with decorations and signs.“
I think this is really great. We haven’t been able to see her except through a window ever since the shutdown and I think it’ll do us good, do her good,” Cathy Farmer explained.
Organizers said they got the idea of the parade by watching how safe and successful they were at other nursing homes.
