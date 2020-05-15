Jefferson County Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at Jefferson County Schools announced their plans Friday night for class of 2020 high school graduation ceremonies.
School leaders spent the last week discussing how to proceed with graduation ceremonies. They admit the plan they have come up with isn’t perfect, but say under the current circumstances there was no way it could be.
Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says each school will communicate dates and times to seniors and their families in the coming days, but he said graduation ceremonies would be held at each school’s stadium and would be considered optional.
Other guidelines from the district include:
- Graduations will be held outside in each school’s stadium
- Graduations are considered optional
- Graduates will be limited to 4 guests
- Everyone must practice social distancing
- Graduates will stay six feet apart at all times; this includes entering the stadium, sitting during the ceremony, standing in line, and exiting.
- Guests must remain at least 6 feet apart from non-family members at all times.
- Graduates and school staff will be required to wear a mask provided by Jefferson County Schools.
- Guests are highly encouraged to bring and wear their masks.
- Once graduation ceremonies conclude, guests and graduates must leave and will not be allowed to congregate on school property.
- School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel will be on hand to support and assist attendees.
- Please do not attend graduation ceremonies if you have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19.
“I wish we could have traditional graduation ceremonies for our seniors. They deserve it. However, we hope these modified plans will still provide a memorable experience for them,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
