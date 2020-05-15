JCDH: Eating outside a safer option than inside a restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With restaurants limited to the number people they can hold, outdoor seating offers them a way to serve more people, and may provide a safer option.
The Jefferson County Department of Health recommends caution when eating inside because strong airflow from air conditioners could help spread droplets containing COVID 19. In a statement, the department says “an outdoors or open-air seating environment would be preferable.”
That advice was echoed this week by city officials. "Food delivery is very safe, it’s certainly safer than sitting in a venue, if you choose to sit in a venue, make sure you’re six feet apart, so your table needs to be six feet apart from other parties dining, and make sure you wear your face covering at your table right up until you’re eating your meal,” said Ellen Eaton, with UAB.
The health department has set up a hotline for any venues violating those stipulations.
