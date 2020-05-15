Jasper Church Getting Ready to Open for Sunday Service

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a big weekend for some Alabama Churches. They will be opening their doors for the first time in about eight weeks and safety will be the top goal for the First United Methodist of Jasper.
They will take steps to ensure social distancing and keep the crowds manageable.
Pastor Alan Beasley has been conducting services over social media in an effort to stay in touch with his members. But he admits he is looking forward to seeing people in the pews.
“Its encouraging. I think when you have people in the sanctuary. It’s more real life,” Beasley said.
Beasley said they sent out questionnaires to get a handle on the number of members who plan to show for two services. They are expecting about a third of the members, which will be around a hundred, to attend.
“We are going to ask them to answer the same questions as if they are going into a medical facility. We are going to take their temperatures. We are going to ask them to wear masks,” Beasley said.
Once inside the church they will ask members to socially distance about six feet. Family members can sit together. Children will be separated and have their own service. Beasley said it’s a great unknown on who will attend and how this will come off.
“A lot will depend on what the Governor says at the end of the month, May 30th. I think it will grow into May and July,” Beasley said.
Once again Pastor Beasley says there is no right or wrong decision about attending church or continue to view it over social media. You do what you think is comfortable.
